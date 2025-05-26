Karnataka Government Challenges TDR Certificates to Mysore Royals

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea from the Karnataka government challenging the decision to grant Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates to the legal heirs of the Mysore royal family. This is related to the acquisition of 15 acres at Bangalore Palace Grounds.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued for the state that the TDR provision, amended in 2004, should not be applied retrospectively to land acquired under the 1996 Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act. The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih was told that compensation for the land was already settled.

The issue stems from a legal battle initiated in 1997 and involves the state's plan to develop a road through the palace grounds. This led to contempt proceedings and numerous litigations. Sibal emphasized that the state's objection is to ensure legal concerns are addressed, not to overturn previous orders.

