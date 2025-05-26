Tragedy in Noida: A Brave Constable's Final Stand
A 28-year-old Noida constable, Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, died in a daring operation targeting criminal Qadir in Ghaziabad. The police team was ambushed, leading to Deshwal's death and injuries to other officers. Qadir, initially fleeing, was captured later. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend all involved attackers.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded as a 28-year-old constable from Noida was fatally shot during an operation in Ghaziabad targeting a wanted criminal. The constable, Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, suffered a fatal head injury in the attack carried out by the criminal's associates.
The police team's operation in Masoorie area's Nahal village was set to apprehend Qadir, linked to multiple robbery cases. As they captured him, a violent ambush ensued, resulting in Deshwal's death and injuries to several other officers, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.
Despite the chaos, police secured Qadir after his temporary escape but continue to hunt for other attackers, including Qadir's brother Adil. Deshwal's valiant efforts are mourned as a significant loss to the police department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Eight-Year Battle Against Terror Networks: A Crime-Free State in the Making
Revolutionizing Crime Solving: Delhi Police's New Reverse Image Search Software
FBI Shifts Focus: Immigration Takes Precedence Over White-Collar Crime
The Cyber Crime Epidemic: Fighting Back with Digital Hygiene
Cyber Crime Crackdown: 20 Arrests in Nationwide Scam Operation