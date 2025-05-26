Tragedy in Noida: A Brave Constable's Final Stand

A tragic incident unfolded as a 28-year-old constable from Noida was fatally shot during an operation in Ghaziabad targeting a wanted criminal. The constable, Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, suffered a fatal head injury in the attack carried out by the criminal's associates.

The police team's operation in Masoorie area's Nahal village was set to apprehend Qadir, linked to multiple robbery cases. As they captured him, a violent ambush ensued, resulting in Deshwal's death and injuries to several other officers, as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

Despite the chaos, police secured Qadir after his temporary escape but continue to hunt for other attackers, including Qadir's brother Adil. Deshwal's valiant efforts are mourned as a significant loss to the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)