Jailbreak Jamboree: Inmates' Unauthorized City Tour Uncovered

In what can only be described as a brazen escape from routine, five inmates from Jaipur Central Jail managed to turn a scheduled hospital visit into a city-wide escapade. The inmates, alongside five constables, found themselves under arrest, along with four others, after a bribery scheme allowed the prisoners hours of unauthorized freedom.

Four inmates managed to secure permissions for hospital checkups at SMS Hospital but instead spent their time enjoying hotel stays and reunions with loved ones. Police disclosed that the entire outing, costing around Rs 25,000, was facilitated through a middleman, with escorting constables promised Rs 5,000 each. Yet, only one prisoner reported to the hospital.

Delving deeper into the incident, investigators linked the jailbreak to a convicted extortionist operating from jail. A cache of over 200 intercepted calls hinted at a broader network involving bribery, unauthorized mobile phones, and threats to VIPs, including the Chief Minister. A case has been lodged, sparking a thorough investigation and search at Jaipur Central Jail.

