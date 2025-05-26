Stalemate in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations: No Enrichment Freeze

Iran has firmly stated it will not halt uranium enrichment to facilitate a nuclear deal with the United States, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday. This sets a challenging scene for ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The talks, yet to schedule a sixth round, have seen both sides adopt firm public positions. In response to rumors about a potential three-year freeze on enrichment to reach an agreement, spokesman Esmail Baghaei made it clear such an option is off the table, stating unequivocally, 'Iran will never accept that.'

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump shared a positive outlook, mentioning 'very good' discussions with an Iranian delegation. Iran now awaits more information from mediator Oman about the next round. With high stakes, Iran is optimistic but wary that talks should not infringe on its rights or undermine its position.

(With inputs from agencies.)