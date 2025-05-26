Left Menu

Stalemate in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations: No Enrichment Freeze

Iran refuses to temporarily suspend uranium enrichment despite talks with the U.S. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue over Iran's nuclear ambitions. President Trump indicated 'very good' progress with an Iranian delegation. The prospect of curbing Iran's nuclear program hinges on mutual goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:43 IST
Stalemate in Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations: No Enrichment Freeze

Iran has firmly stated it will not halt uranium enrichment to facilitate a nuclear deal with the United States, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday. This sets a challenging scene for ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving the long-standing dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The talks, yet to schedule a sixth round, have seen both sides adopt firm public positions. In response to rumors about a potential three-year freeze on enrichment to reach an agreement, spokesman Esmail Baghaei made it clear such an option is off the table, stating unequivocally, 'Iran will never accept that.'

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump shared a positive outlook, mentioning 'very good' discussions with an Iranian delegation. Iran now awaits more information from mediator Oman about the next round. With high stakes, Iran is optimistic but wary that talks should not infringe on its rights or undermine its position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025