CRPF Personnel Arrested for Espionage with Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action, arresting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel accused of espionage. Official sources confirmed on Monday that Moti Ram Jat was apprehended for allegedly sharing sensitive national security information with officers of Pakistan intelligence.

This arrest came after the NIA discovered that Jat had been actively engaged in espionage activities since 2023. Officials revealed that he shared classified information concerning national security matters and received funds from the intelligence officers via various conduits.

Moti Ram was detained in Delhi and is now under stringent interrogation. The special court at Patiala House Court has remanded him in custody until June 6, allowing the NIA to delve deeper into the extent of the espionage network and its implications.