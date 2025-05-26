CRPF Personnel Arrested for Espionage with Pakistan
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested CRPF personnel Moti Ram Jat for espionage, sharing classified national security info with Pakistan intelligence. The agency discovered he received funds from Pakistan via conduits. He was arrested in Delhi and detained until June 6 by a special court.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action, arresting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel accused of espionage. Official sources confirmed on Monday that Moti Ram Jat was apprehended for allegedly sharing sensitive national security information with officers of Pakistan intelligence.
This arrest came after the NIA discovered that Jat had been actively engaged in espionage activities since 2023. Officials revealed that he shared classified information concerning national security matters and received funds from the intelligence officers via various conduits.
Moti Ram was detained in Delhi and is now under stringent interrogation. The special court at Patiala House Court has remanded him in custody until June 6, allowing the NIA to delve deeper into the extent of the espionage network and its implications.
ALSO READ
Court Denies Bail to Arms Haul Accused Citing National Security Concerns
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews national security scenario with CDS Gen Chauhan, other senior military officials.
JNU suspends academic MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing national security consideration: Official.
Jamia Millia Islamia Halts Turkey Ties Over National Security
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Defends National Security Amid Ceasefire Questions