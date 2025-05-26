Journalist Assault Sparks Arrests in Odisha
In Odisha's Bolangir district, police arrested four individuals, including a juvenile, for assaulting journalist Bijay Pradhan. The attack occurred as Pradhan was reporting on suspected construction irregularities. His equipment was stolen, and he was tied up and beaten. A viral video and formal complaint led to the arrests.
Odisha Police have arrested four individuals, including a juvenile, following the assault of a journalist in Bolangir district. The incident underscores the perils faced by reporters in the field.
The attack occurred in Kulthipali village, where journalist Bijay Pradhan was investigating alleged irregularities in a construction project. The assailants reportedly seized Pradhan's equipment, tied his hands, and assaulted him in front of villagers.
Video evidence of the assault subsequently went viral on social media, prompting swift police action. Bolangir SP Abhilash G has indicated a potential contractor's involvement, with further arrests expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
