In a recent statement on Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he termed an 'absolutely CRAZY' aerial assault on Ukraine. This attack, reportedly the largest of the conflict, involved 355 drones and nine cruise missiles targeting Ukrainian territory.

Trump also aimed criticism at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accusing him of exacerbating tensions with his rhetoric. As the conflict drags on, with ongoing Russian advances in eastern Ukraine, Trump floated the idea of imposing new sanctions on Moscow to curb aggression.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources report extensive damage and casualties, including a 14-year-old boy injured in Odesa. This reflects the intensified warfare where both Russian and Ukrainian forces deploy swarms of drones in ongoing hostilities.

