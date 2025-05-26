Left Menu

Russia's Pursuit of Peace: The Ongoing Discussions for a Ukraine Deal

Russia continues to work on a peace proposal for the Ukraine conflict, with drafts yet to be submitted. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized serious progress, refuting claims of delays. Following a prisoner exchange, the groundwork laid in Istanbul guides ongoing efforts towards a long-term peace agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is actively pursuing a potential peace deal for the ongoing Ukraine conflict, as serious work continues on its proposal. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a draft version of the memorandum has not been submitted yet, but significant progress is being made. Last week, in a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that efforts with Ukraine would be focused on crafting this peace accord. However, Kyiv and European governments remain skeptical, accusing Moscow of dragging its feet and questioning its commitment to achieving lasting peace.

The Russian government has dismissed these doubts, with Peskov asserting that the draft represents a pivotal document demanding meticulous preparation. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Moscow's readiness to present Ukraine with a draft document that outlines the conditions for a sustained peace agreement. The completion of a prisoner exchange, agreed upon in earlier discussions in Istanbul, marked a significant milestone in this process, as 1,000 individuals were traded on Sunday.

Moving forward, Peskov stated that efforts towards finalizing a peace agreement will draw upon the agreements reached during the Istanbul talks. The successful prisoner exchange represents the first step in these negotiations, with both nations now focusing on sustaining the momentum necessary to bring the conflict to a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

