Swift Police Action Foils Kidnapping Attempt in Delhi

A 22-year-old man identified as Govind was apprehended after allegedly attempting to abduct a boy for sexual assault in Keshav Puram, northwest Delhi. The arrest followed swift action by vigilant citizens and police officers.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday near Lawrence Road Industrial Area. Observers noticed Govind's suspicious behavior, prompting public intervention. A chase ensued, involving a police patrol van and local officers, which led to Govind's capture.

The minor was rescued without harm and reunited with his family. Govind had been previously booked under the POCSO Act in 2022. Authorities are investigating if he is linked to similar offenses.

