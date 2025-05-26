Left Menu

Maritime Diplomacy: Philippines Seeks Peaceful Solutions in South China Sea Conflicts

The Philippines is open to forming diplomatic agreements with China to maintain peace in the South China Sea amidst ongoing tensions. Both countries claim sovereignty over disputed areas, causing regional concerns. The Philippines aims to accelerate negotiations for a legally binding code of conduct to ensure stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:12 IST
The Philippines has expressed openness to negotiate further agreements with Beijing to preserve peace in the South China Sea, amidst persistent confrontations over contested territories.

Serving as a vital route for maritime trade worth $3 trillion annually, the South China Sea remains a hotbed of tension between China and the Philippines, a U.S. ally. The repeated confrontations, such as China's contentious coast guard activities in the area, highlight sovereignty disputes while accentuating worries of potential conflict escalation.

Philippines' top diplomat, during an ASEAN summit, remarked on the possibility of new diplomatic arrangements to encourage peace. He emphasized this amid ongoing negotiations for a code of conduct to manage disputes, hoping to expedite talks, as underscored by Philippine President Marcos for a legally binding maritime code to prevent sea conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

