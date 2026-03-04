Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lanka's Navy saved 32 Iranian sailors from a sinking ship off Galle's coast. The vessel, IRIS Dena, was reportedly torpedoed by a US submarine. While the US Secretary of Defence confirmed the attack, Sri Lankan officials focused on rescue efforts, denying reports of a submarine attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Navy successfully rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a ship that sank off the southern coast, amid ongoing maritime tensions between Iran and the United States. Multiple bodies were recovered near the site, though the exact count remains unknown.

The Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, recently participated in a naval drill in India before sinking approximately 40 nautical miles off Galle's coast. Although US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed a US submarine sank the ship, Sri Lankan Navy officials denied these reports and focused on fulfilling international maritime rescue obligations.

Sri Lankan officials reiterated their commitment to rescuing sailors in distress, while investigations seek to uncover the incident's cause. Rescued sailors were transported to Galle's Karapitiya Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister expressed regrets over Middle Eastern conflict, urging peaceful resolutions.

