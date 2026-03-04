Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lanka's Navy successfully rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a ship that sank off the southern coast, amid ongoing maritime tensions between Iran and the United States. Multiple bodies were recovered near the site, though the exact count remains unknown.

The Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, recently participated in a naval drill in India before sinking approximately 40 nautical miles off Galle's coast. Although US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed a US submarine sank the ship, Sri Lankan Navy officials denied these reports and focused on fulfilling international maritime rescue obligations.

Sri Lankan officials reiterated their commitment to rescuing sailors in distress, while investigations seek to uncover the incident's cause. Rescued sailors were transported to Galle's Karapitiya Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister expressed regrets over Middle Eastern conflict, urging peaceful resolutions.