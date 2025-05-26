Madhya Pradesh: Rising Concerns Over Law and Order Failures Amid Tragic Incident

In a tragic incident that has sparked outrage, a 45-year-old tribal woman was raped and succumbed to her injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. The crime has amplified criticism of the state's handling of law and order.

The Congress party has accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of failing in his responsibilities as home minister, arguing that the state is becoming notorious for rising crime rates, particularly against women and tribal communities. Adivasi Congress President Vikrant Bhuria demands swift justice through a fast-track court.

Police have arrested two suspects associated with the heinous crime, which has occurred amid claims of increasing lawlessness. Congress leaders vow to maintain pressure on the government until justice is served, highlighting broader concerns over governance in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)