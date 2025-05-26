Ajit Doval's Moscow Trip Canceled Due to Seasonal Flu
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has canceled his trip to Moscow due to seasonal flu. He was expected to attend an international security meeting but is unable to travel. Doval aims to resume bilateral engagements with Russia on strategic and security issues soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's anticipated visit to Moscow has been canceled, sources confirmed on Monday, citing seasonal flu as the reason.
Doval was supposed to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues from May 27 to 29.
Despite this setback, he remains eager to advance discussions with Russia on strategic and security matters at the earliest opportunity, according to sources.
