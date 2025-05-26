Left Menu

Ajit Doval's Moscow Trip Canceled Due to Seasonal Flu

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has canceled his trip to Moscow due to seasonal flu. He was expected to attend an international security meeting but is unable to travel. Doval aims to resume bilateral engagements with Russia on strategic and security issues soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:28 IST
Ajit Doval's Moscow Trip Canceled Due to Seasonal Flu
Ajit Doval
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's anticipated visit to Moscow has been canceled, sources confirmed on Monday, citing seasonal flu as the reason.

Doval was supposed to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues from May 27 to 29.

Despite this setback, he remains eager to advance discussions with Russia on strategic and security matters at the earliest opportunity, according to sources.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025