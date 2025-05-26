A Courtroom Dinner Date: Mending Broken Ties Over A Meal
The Supreme Court suggested a divorcing couple meet for dinner to amicably resolve their dispute. The court, hearing a plea from a fashion entrepreneur on international travel with her child, emphasized the need to prioritize the future. A decision is expected after their meeting.
In a remarkable approach towards resolving matrimonial disputes, the Supreme Court on Monday recommended a divorcing couple meet for dinner to resolve differences amicably.
Hearing a plea from a fashion entrepreneur seeking permission for international travel with her young child, the bench emphasized prioritizing the future over past grievances.
The court expressed hopes for a positive resolution by encouraging communication and decision-making, with the matter adjourned to Tuesday for follow-up.
