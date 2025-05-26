PMG Reviews ₹4,904 Cr Projects in Andhra & Tamil Nadu to Speed Up Execution

In a significant move to fast-track critical infrastructure projects in southern India, a high-level Project Monitoring Group (PMG) review meeting was held on Tuesday to address major implementation bottlenecks in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The session brought together stakeholders from the central and state governments, as well as representatives from private sector project proponents, in a collaborative effort to resolve inter-ministerial and inter-governmental hurdles that have delayed progress on mega projects.

The meeting was chaired by Shri Praveen Mahto, Principal Economic Advisor in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It aimed to enhance the pace of infrastructure development by identifying and unblocking critical issues through coordinated problem-solving.

Focus on 09 Key Projects Worth Over ₹4,904 Crore

During the session, 18 critical issues linked to 09 major infrastructure projects—with a combined value of ₹4,904 crore—were closely examined. These projects span strategic sectors such as energy, transport, telecommunications, and oil & gas, and are crucial to enhancing connectivity, economic growth, and regional development.

Among the projects reviewed was the Multi-Product Pipeline project from Irugur in Tamil Nadu to Devangonthi in Karnataka, with an estimated investment of ₹1,732 crore. The pipeline is being developed to support fuel transportation across seven districts in Tamil Nadu—Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, and Tiruppur—and extends into Kolar and Bengaluru Rural districts in Karnataka. The project is considered vital to improving energy logistics and reducing road congestion caused by tanker transport.

However, the pipeline’s progress has been hampered by three key land acquisition challenges and one unresolved forest clearance issue in Tamil Nadu. These matters were thoroughly discussed in the meeting, with the goal of facilitating expedited approvals and reducing further delays.

Boosting Digital India: 5G/4G Expansion by Reliance Jio

Another headline project discussed was Reliance Jio’s 5G/4G expansion initiative, which aims to bridge the digital divide in underserved and remote areas, including strategically important zones such as Siachen. The project is part of the government’s broader Digital India Mission, and seeks to bring next-generation connectivity to difficult terrains and boost existing 4G infrastructure in far-flung regions.

Clearances related to forest and wildlife areas remain a hurdle for this high-priority telecommunications project. Officials from the concerned State Forest Departments and Central Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) participated in the review, with renewed commitments to resolve these issues swiftly.

Institutional Strengthening Through PMG Portal

During his address, Shri Praveen Mahto reiterated the importance of institutional coordination and the role of the PMG portal (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in) as a dynamic interface for project proponents to raise concerns, track issue status, and collaborate with authorities in real-time.

He urged all stakeholders to proactively utilize the portal and emphasized that PMG has been instrumental in fast-tracking large-scale infrastructure projects across India by streamlining bureaucratic processes and providing a platform for resolution-oriented dialogue.

Shri Mahto also highlighted the government’s broader vision of building a digitally empowered and infrastructure-rich India, underlining that time-bound project delivery was a cornerstone of this goal. “Effective collaboration between the Central Ministries, State Authorities, and private stakeholders is vital to sustaining infrastructure-led economic development,” he said.

A Model for Cross-Government Collaboration

The review exemplifies the whole-of-government approach championed by DPIIT and PMG, where complex, multi-agency issues are addressed systematically, resulting in measurable outcomes. This model of governance has become increasingly relevant as India undertakes ambitious infrastructure expansion plans across sectors—ranging from oil pipelines to telecom towers and smart cities.

With critical projects under the scanner and renewed commitments from stakeholders, the latest PMG meeting signals a strong push toward removing policy and execution roadblocks, ensuring that transformative infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu proceed on track.