High-Profile Surrender: Intelligence Bureau Officer in Custody Amid Suicide Case

Suspended Intelligence Bureau officer Sukanth Suresh surrendered to police after the Kerala High Court denied his bail in a suicide case involving his colleague. Accusations include dominance and abuse, linked to Megha's suspicious death on railway tracks. Suresh is in custody as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Intelligence Bureau officer Sukanth Suresh surrendered to police following the rejection of his bail application by the Kerala High Court. The court's decision relates to an abetment of suicide case tied to his colleague's death.

Suresh's surrender occurred on Monday morning in connection with a case filed by Pettah police in Thiruvananthapuram. Post-procedures at the Ernakulam Central Police Station, he was handed over to Pettah police for further investigation.

The case stems from the death of 24-year-old Megha, an Intelligence Bureau officer, whose body was discovered on railway tracks. Her family has alleged Suresh's involvement, citing his abusive behavior toward Megha.

