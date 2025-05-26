Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Zero Casualty Plan for Thane's Heavy Rains

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a thorough review of Thane's rain preparedness on Monday, assuring the public of comprehensive measures to achieve 'zero casualty' during the heavy downpour.

Thane recorded 135 millimeters of rain, prompting Shinde to oversee the coordination of disaster management. With sophisticated monitoring systems, including sensors and CCTV cameras, authorities ensured vigilant oversight of flood-prone areas.

Despite political critiques from Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde emphasized prioritizing rain relief and bolstered safety measures, including deploying teams and rescue boats, to protect citizens from the adverse impacts of rain and floods.

