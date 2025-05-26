Left Menu

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Zero Casualty Plan for Thane's Heavy Rains

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Thane to review rain preparedness, ensuring measures for zero casualties. He highlighted the deployment of pumps and rescue teams, and dismissed political criticisms, emphasizing the focus on rain relief and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:46 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a thorough review of Thane's rain preparedness on Monday, assuring the public of comprehensive measures to achieve 'zero casualty' during the heavy downpour.

Thane recorded 135 millimeters of rain, prompting Shinde to oversee the coordination of disaster management. With sophisticated monitoring systems, including sensors and CCTV cameras, authorities ensured vigilant oversight of flood-prone areas.

Despite political critiques from Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde emphasized prioritizing rain relief and bolstered safety measures, including deploying teams and rescue boats, to protect citizens from the adverse impacts of rain and floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

