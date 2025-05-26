Himachal Pradesh Awaits Justice: Vimal Negi Case Transferred to CBI

The Himachal Pradesh government has agreed to comply with a high court order transferring the Vimal Negi death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed this decision on Monday, stressing the administration's commitment to justice for Negi's family.

Vimal Negi, a chief engineer with Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, disappeared on March 10, and his body was discovered on March 18 in Bilaspur district. His wife alleged harassment by senior officials and demanded a CBI probe. The Opposition BJP accused the government of a cover-up, intensifying political tensions in the state.

The case, initially probing abetment to suicide, gained momentum following a court order citing concerns over the investigation's handling. While agreeing to the CBI transfer, Sukhu expressed dissatisfaction with the court's exclusion of state officers in the probe. The political storm continues with opposition accusations of corruption linked to Negi's death.

