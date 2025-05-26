Karnataka Urged to Act Amid Devastating Monsoon
Karnataka Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has requested urgent government action from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for regions facing severe monsoon rains. He expressed alarm over the impact on infrastructure and lives, and pressed for immediate rescue operations and preventive measures to safeguard affected areas and residents.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has called for swift government intervention in areas ravaged by heavy monsoons. His appeal, addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlights the critical situation in vital regions hit by incessant rain.
Bhandari's letter emphasizes the dangerous outcomes of the heavy rainfall, such as power outages, infrastructure damage, and disrupted roads, notably in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and other districts under a red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.
He has urged prompt action for rescue efforts, the establishment of rehabilitation centers for displaced individuals, relocation of vulnerable coastal residents, and safeguarding school children as the academic year approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Congress Questions US Intervention in Indo-Pak Ceasefire
Priyanka Gandhi's Intervention Expands Kottayam-Nilambur Train
Parents Demand Government Intervention in DPS Dwarka Fee Hike Controversy
Strengthening Child Protection: A Call for Awareness and Intervention
Operation Sindoor: India rejected third-party intervention offer, says Athawale