Karnataka Urged to Act Amid Devastating Monsoon

Karnataka Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has called for swift government intervention in areas ravaged by heavy monsoons. His appeal, addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlights the critical situation in vital regions hit by incessant rain.

Bhandari's letter emphasizes the dangerous outcomes of the heavy rainfall, such as power outages, infrastructure damage, and disrupted roads, notably in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and other districts under a red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.

He has urged prompt action for rescue efforts, the establishment of rehabilitation centers for displaced individuals, relocation of vulnerable coastal residents, and safeguarding school children as the academic year approaches.

