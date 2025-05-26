Left Menu

Karnataka Urged to Act Amid Devastating Monsoon

Karnataka Legislative Council member Manjunath Bhandari has requested urgent government action from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for regions facing severe monsoon rains. He expressed alarm over the impact on infrastructure and lives, and pressed for immediate rescue operations and preventive measures to safeguard affected areas and residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:56 IST
Bhandari's letter emphasizes the dangerous outcomes of the heavy rainfall, such as power outages, infrastructure damage, and disrupted roads, notably in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and other districts under a red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Bhandari's letter emphasizes the dangerous outcomes of the heavy rainfall, such as power outages, infrastructure damage, and disrupted roads, notably in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and other districts under a red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department.

He has urged prompt action for rescue efforts, the establishment of rehabilitation centers for displaced individuals, relocation of vulnerable coastal residents, and safeguarding school children as the academic year approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

