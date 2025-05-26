Chaos on the Coast: Party Turns Violent on South Carolina Boat

A holiday weekend celebration transformed into chaos when ten people were shot during a party on a private boat along the South Carolina coast, authorities reported. The incident unfolded Sunday night in Little River, but thankfully, no fatalities were recorded, although several victims are critically injured, according to a statement from Horry County Police. At least one individual was hospitalized for non-gunshot related injuries.

The altercation occurred near a dock frequented by a private charter boat used for cruises. Investigators are working to determine the origins of the fight and subsequent gunfire. An online flyer had promoted a three-hour cruise party featuring a DJ, set to conclude at 9 pm. A distressed woman, who answered a number listed on the flyer, expressed her shock at witnessing her friends being shot but refused further comment.

There have been no arrests as detectives continue their investigation, police said. In a related incident, a North Myrtle Beach officer responding to the scene accidentally shot himself at a marina located approximately five kilometers away and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. Little River, roughly 32 kilometers northeast of Myrtle Beach, is renowned for its docks and marinas, which serve as launch points for fishing expeditions, casino boat trips, and dolphin cruises.

