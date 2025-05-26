Left Menu

NATO Sets Sights on 5% GDP Defence Spending

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte publicly anticipates members aligning on a 5% GDP defence spending target at an upcoming summit. Rutte suggests a division of 3.5% towards strict defence and the remaining 1.5% on security-related areas, following U.S. President Trump's demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that he anticipates member nations will agree to a 5% GDP defence spending target at the forthcoming summit in The Hague.

Addressing a NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting, Rutte indicated that a significant portion of this target, exceeding 3%, would focus on direct military expenditure. The remaining 1.5% would be allocated towards broader security-related measures.

This move aligns with earlier reports that Rutte proposed an increase in spending, balancing military needs with security infrastructure development by 2032, in response to U.S. demands for heightened spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

