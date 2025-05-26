Left Menu

Chennai Conmen Busted: 'Anti-Graft' Scam Exposed

Two Chennai-based individuals orchestrated a Rs 25 lakh scam, using forged letters and fake emails, by creating a fictitious anti-graft organization. They duped victims into paying for positions within the non-existent group. The CBI has charged the duo and uncovered their network of deceit across Chennai and New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:23 IST
Chennai Conmen Busted: 'Anti-Graft' Scam Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged scamsters from Chennai devised a scheme using counterfeit letters from a Union Minister and a former president, as well as a fake email ID of a former chief justice of India, to defraud Rs 25 lakh from unsuspecting victims. The scam involved offering appointments as office bearers in a fictitious 'Anti Corruption and Anti Crime (ACAC) Wing', officials reported Monday.

Accused individuals, Reningston Sales and Vincent Raju, are said to have launched the fraudulent operation by convincing victims of their appointments to non-existent positions. As part of the deception, official-looking paraphernalia was fabricated, including letterheads with national symbols, stamps, ID and visiting cards. They even set up phony offices in Chennai and misled officials with a false head office address in Paharganj, Delhi, according to a CBI charge sheet.

The CBI investigation also revealed that the duo forged correspondence dated June 10, 2017, supposedly from the Union Minister, and on May 11, 2018, allegedly from the President of India to bolster their claims. Through these ploys, Sales and Raju collected substantial sums from their victims. The pair received anticipatory bail from the Delhi High Court but now face summons from the Special CBI Court after charges were recognized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025