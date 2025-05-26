Building a 'Viksit' Jammu and Kashmir: A Data-Driven Approach to Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday emphasized the need for targeted district-level planning driven by data analysis to harness the specific needs and potential of each region. He called for this approach to serve as building blocks to achieve the long-term vision of Viksit Jammu and Kashmir by 2047.

Abdullah chaired a pivotal review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, where presentations highlighted three key initiatives: the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre, District Domestic Product, and District Good Governance Index. He stressed the necessity of medium and short-term benchmarks for real-time performance tracking, urging the integration of data from Mission Yuva into sectoral planning.

He underlined that rankings like the District Good Governance Index should be seen as tools for improvement, not merely as evaluations, and urged collaboration with NITI Aayog to adapt best practices from across India. Abdullah reiterated the importance of preserving performance measurement templates to ensure continuity and accountability in governance.