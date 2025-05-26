Left Menu

India's Unyielding Defense: Thwarting Drone Attacks from Pakistan

Pakistan conducted 413 drone strikes targeting districts in Rajasthan, which were countered by India's air defense, preventing any damages. BSF's Inspector General ML Garg praised the precision of Indian forces, ensuring no civilian casualties or significant damage. Senior officers were deployed to bolster border security during Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's air defense systems have successfully countered 413 drone attacks launched by Pakistan in the Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, according to Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (Rajasthan Frontier) ML Garg. The attacks were neutralized mid-air, ensuring the safety of Indian soil.

Speaking at the BSF headquarters in Jodhpur, Garg detailed the achievements of the force during Operation Sindoor on the Western Border. He reported that Pakistan's military focused on key locations, including the Phalodi air base. However, Indian forces responded with impeccable timing and precision, intercepting threats before they reached their targets.

Garg emphasized that despite some minor infrastructural damages from falling debris, no civilian casualties occurred. The deployment of senior BSF officers further strengthened security, maintaining a sense of safety among border residents amid Pakistan's military presence across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

