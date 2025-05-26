India's Unyielding Defense: Thwarting Drone Attacks from Pakistan

India's air defense systems have successfully countered 413 drone attacks launched by Pakistan in the Rajasthan districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Sri Ganganagar, according to Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (Rajasthan Frontier) ML Garg. The attacks were neutralized mid-air, ensuring the safety of Indian soil.

Speaking at the BSF headquarters in Jodhpur, Garg detailed the achievements of the force during Operation Sindoor on the Western Border. He reported that Pakistan's military focused on key locations, including the Phalodi air base. However, Indian forces responded with impeccable timing and precision, intercepting threats before they reached their targets.

Garg emphasized that despite some minor infrastructural damages from falling debris, no civilian casualties occurred. The deployment of senior BSF officers further strengthened security, maintaining a sense of safety among border residents amid Pakistan's military presence across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)