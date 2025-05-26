Capture of Key Suspect Rahul Singh Sparks Breakthrough in Tarn Taran Murder Case

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force has apprehended the prime suspect in a high-profile murder case. Officials report that Rahul Singh was taken into custody following a brief exchange of gunfire in Tarn Taran, where a pistol and three live cartridges were recovered.

Rahul Singh is accused of being the main shooter in the murder of Jagdeep Mola, an incident that shocked the community. Mola was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants. Rahul's criminal record suggests involvement in multiple cases, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The arrest came after a police operation in Bath village, Tarn Taran, wherein Singh attempted to flee by firing at officers. Injured during the retaliatory shooting, Singh was overpowered and arrested. Police continue to investigate the network linked to this murder, with efforts underway to find accomplices, stated Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent Abhimanyu Rana.

(With inputs from agencies.)