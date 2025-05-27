Left Menu

Maoist Leader Basavaraju Cremated Amid Controversies

The cremation of Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju, occurred in Narayanpur after he was killed in a significant anti-Naxalite operation. Despite familial claims and demands for the body, authorities conducted the cremation under legal procedures, leading to public debate and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:33 IST
Maoist Leader Basavaraju Cremated Amid Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities conducted the last rites of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, better known as Basavaraju, and seven other cadres in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, after a lethal encounter last week. The move comes amid legal disputes and claims by family members, sparking intense public scrutiny.

Basavaraju, a prominent figure of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), was killed alongside 26 others during a significant operation by security forces. The encounter, which took place along the Bijapur-Narayanpur border, resulted in the handover of 19 bodies to claimants, with eight remaining for cremation by authorities.

Despite attempts by family members to reclaim Basavaraju's body for cremation in his native Andhra Pradesh, police adhered to legal procedures in Narayanpur, amid accusations of rights violations. The situation has highlighted tensions regarding the dignity of the deceased and legal disputes in crisis management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025