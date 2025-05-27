Maoist Leader Basavaraju Cremated Amid Controversies
The cremation of Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, known as Basavaraju, occurred in Narayanpur after he was killed in a significant anti-Naxalite operation. Despite familial claims and demands for the body, authorities conducted the cremation under legal procedures, leading to public debate and criticism.
- Country:
- India
Authorities conducted the last rites of top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, better known as Basavaraju, and seven other cadres in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, after a lethal encounter last week. The move comes amid legal disputes and claims by family members, sparking intense public scrutiny.
Basavaraju, a prominent figure of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), was killed alongside 26 others during a significant operation by security forces. The encounter, which took place along the Bijapur-Narayanpur border, resulted in the handover of 19 bodies to claimants, with eight remaining for cremation by authorities.
Despite attempts by family members to reclaim Basavaraju's body for cremation in his native Andhra Pradesh, police adhered to legal procedures in Narayanpur, amid accusations of rights violations. The situation has highlighted tensions regarding the dignity of the deceased and legal disputes in crisis management.
