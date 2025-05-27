A Regal Welcome: Justice Gavai Sworn In as India's 52nd Chief Justice

In a significant ceremony on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu held a formal dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to officially welcome Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

The prestigious event saw attendance from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and numerous other vital figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and additional dignitaries from the Supreme Court and High Courts.

Justice Gavai, sworn in on May 14, has played a critical role in landmark rulings such as the decision on Article 370 concerning Jammu and Kashmir, marking an influential start to his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)