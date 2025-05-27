A Regal Welcome: Justice Gavai Sworn In as India's 52nd Chief Justice
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in honor of the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other key figures from India's judicial and governmental landscape.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ceremony on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu held a formal dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to officially welcome Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.
The prestigious event saw attendance from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and numerous other vital figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and additional dignitaries from the Supreme Court and High Courts.
Justice Gavai, sworn in on May 14, has played a critical role in landmark rulings such as the decision on Article 370 concerning Jammu and Kashmir, marking an influential start to his tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Justice
- Gavai
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- CJI
- Article 370
- India
- Droupadi Murmu
- Legal
- Dinner
- Sworn in
ALSO READ
Bihar BJP Chief Lauds Indian Army's Valor; Calls for Parliamentary Tribute
Dhruv Consultancy Wins Key Railway Project Under India's SAGARMALA Initiative
Nimbus Realty Backs Indian Deaf Cricket Team for World League
Mitsu Chem Plast Triumphs at India Risk Management Awards
India Shines at UAE Athletics Women's Gala 2025