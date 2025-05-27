Left Menu

Teen's Brick Attack Sparks Outrage in Mumbai

A 19-year-old from Varanasi, Rahul Singh, was arrested for allegedly attacking a teenage girl in Mumbai with a brick after she ignored him. The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Singh, known to the victim, has been booked under several legal charges as the investigation continues.

Updated: 27-05-2025 01:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man from Varanasi has been apprehended in connection with an alleged assault on a teenage girl in western Mumbai. According to police sources, the incident occurred after the girl ignored his advances, prompting the attack.

Rahul Singh reportedly targeted the 17-year-old victim on Gosalia Road in Sanjay Nagar of Kandivali (West) on May 24. As per the official report, Singh allegedly hurled abuses and used a brick to attack the girl, causing significant injuries. Her mobile phone was also destroyed during the altercation, authorities noted.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was immediately taken to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Investigations revealed that the suspect had traveled from Varanasi to Mumbai because the girl had stopped taking his calls. Singh is now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

