New Aid System in Gaza Faces Criticism Amid Conflict
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation starts distributing aid in Gaza, despite UN reservations and the ongoing Israeli blockade. Tensions rise as Israel continues its offensive, causing significant casualties, and raises international concerns over its alternative aid system and handling of civilian areas.
The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has initiated a new aid distribution system, amidst objections from the United Nations. The foundation began its operations by distributing truckloads of food to Palestinian distribution hubs, marking a response to the growing hunger crisis exacerbated by Israel's three-month blockade targeting Hamas.
The new system has sparked controversy. While Israel and the United States support the revised aid flow, the UN and other organizations express concerns that it won't be effective and accuse Israel of leveraging aid as a weapon. Despite these contentions, the foundation plans to increase the volume of aid deliveries daily.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military campaign persists with significant force, leading to civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza. Recent airstrikes have claimed numerous lives, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Israel's aggressive stance has drawn international scrutiny as tensions continue to escalate in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Student-Led Blockade on NH-29: Demanding Urgent Road Development
Food security experts say Gaza is at critical risk of famine if Israel doesn't lift its blockade and end its campaign, reports AP.
Gaza on the Brink: Facing Starvation Amidst Blockade
Famine Looms Over Gaza: A Crisis in Blockade-Induced Hunger