New Aid System in Gaza Faces Criticism Amid Conflict

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has initiated a new aid distribution system, amidst objections from the United Nations. The foundation began its operations by distributing truckloads of food to Palestinian distribution hubs, marking a response to the growing hunger crisis exacerbated by Israel's three-month blockade targeting Hamas.

The new system has sparked controversy. While Israel and the United States support the revised aid flow, the UN and other organizations express concerns that it won't be effective and accuse Israel of leveraging aid as a weapon. Despite these contentions, the foundation plans to increase the volume of aid deliveries daily.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military campaign persists with significant force, leading to civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza. Recent airstrikes have claimed numerous lives, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Israel's aggressive stance has drawn international scrutiny as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)