Left Menu

New Aid System in Gaza Faces Criticism Amid Conflict

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation starts distributing aid in Gaza, despite UN reservations and the ongoing Israeli blockade. Tensions rise as Israel continues its offensive, causing significant casualties, and raises international concerns over its alternative aid system and handling of civilian areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-05-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:48 IST
New Aid System in Gaza Faces Criticism Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has initiated a new aid distribution system, amidst objections from the United Nations. The foundation began its operations by distributing truckloads of food to Palestinian distribution hubs, marking a response to the growing hunger crisis exacerbated by Israel's three-month blockade targeting Hamas.

The new system has sparked controversy. While Israel and the United States support the revised aid flow, the UN and other organizations express concerns that it won't be effective and accuse Israel of leveraging aid as a weapon. Despite these contentions, the foundation plans to increase the volume of aid deliveries daily.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military campaign persists with significant force, leading to civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza. Recent airstrikes have claimed numerous lives, intensifying the humanitarian crisis. Israel's aggressive stance has drawn international scrutiny as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025