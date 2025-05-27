Strained Aid Flow: Gaza's Humanitarian Challenge Amid Intense Conflict

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation commenced its aid distribution on Monday, amid ongoing uncertainty and intense Israeli attacks. While the aid plans have Israeli support, they face rejection from the U.N. due to their inadequate reach among Gazan civilians.

Tensions continue as a proposed truce between Hamas and Israel, possibly involving the exchange of hostages, remains contested and unclear. The rising international outcry demands immediate humanitarian relief and a ceasefire as the blockade has severely depleted essential resources in Gaza.

Despite reports of aid delivery, Israel's intensified military campaigns are pushing Gaza to its limits. The conflict, sparked by Hamas in October 2023, has devastated the region, leaving the population vulnerable and displaced, a situation that global entities are increasingly scrutinizing.

(With inputs from agencies.)