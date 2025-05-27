Tragic Discovery: Family of Seven Found Dead in Car in Panchkula

In a shocking incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun were discovered dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The vehicle was found in Panchkula's Sector 27, bringing the grim scene to light late the previous night.

Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased included a married couple in their 40s, three children, and two elderly members of the family. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, examining CCTV footage and interviewing local residents, as per DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Amit Dahiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)