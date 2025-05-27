Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Family of Seven Found Dead in Car in Panchkula

In Panchkula, Haryana, a tragic incident unfolded as police discovered seven members of a family dead in a parked car. The deceased included a couple, their three children, and two elderly relatives. Police are investigating the cause and have started reviewing CCTV footage and questioning locals.

Updated: 27-05-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 08:55 IST
In a shocking incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun were discovered dead inside a car parked in Haryana's Panchkula, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The vehicle was found in Panchkula's Sector 27, bringing the grim scene to light late the previous night.

Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased included a married couple in their 40s, three children, and two elderly members of the family. The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, examining CCTV footage and interviewing local residents, as per DCP (Crime), Panchkula, Amit Dahiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

