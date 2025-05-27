Tragedy Strikes: Shooting in Fairmount Park

In a tragic incident Monday night, a shooting in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park claimed the lives of two individuals and left at least eight others injured. The report comes from television station WPVI, an ABC News affiliate.

While Reuters has been unable to immediately verify the details, WPVI states that at least two of the injured are juveniles, though their exact ages remain undisclosed.

Philadelphia police have yet to provide any comments or additional information regarding the incident, leaving many questions unanswered as the city grapples with the aftermath of this violent act.