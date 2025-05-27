Intense Gunfight in Jharkhand: Security Forces Neutralize Maoist Threat
A top CPI (Maoist) commander was killed in a clash with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Another Maoist with a Rs 15 lakh bounty was injured. Weapons were seized after the gunfight. In a related operation, three Maoists were neutralized, including one with a Rs 5 lakh bounty.
In a significant security operation, a high-ranking CPI (Maoist) commander was neutralized in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The chaotic encounter also left another Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, injured, according to police reports. Several firearms, including a self-loading rifle, were seized from the site post-encounter.
This exchange follows a robust anti-Naxal initiative in the region, resulting in the neutralization of three high-profile Maoists in recent days, with bounties up to Rs 10 lakh. The crackdown extends into neighboring districts, reflecting ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent networks.
