Intense Gunfight in Jharkhand: Security Forces Neutralize Maoist Threat

In a significant security operation, a high-ranking CPI (Maoist) commander was neutralized in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The chaotic encounter also left another Maoist, carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, injured, according to police reports. Several firearms, including a self-loading rifle, were seized from the site post-encounter.

This exchange follows a robust anti-Naxal initiative in the region, resulting in the neutralization of three high-profile Maoists in recent days, with bounties up to Rs 10 lakh. The crackdown extends into neighboring districts, reflecting ongoing efforts to dismantle insurgent networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)