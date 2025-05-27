Unveiling Hidden Brutality: The Tragic Fate of Ukrainian POWs

In the midst of war, Ukrainian soldier Serhii Hryhoriev constantly reassured his family with the phrase, "Everything will be all right." Even after his capture by Russian forces in 2022, his family's hope persisted.

However, Hryhoriev returned not alive, but in a body bag. A Russian death certificate said he died of a stroke. Yet a Ukrainian autopsy tells a different story—one of violence and medical neglect during his captivity.

Hryhoriev's case underscores an alarming pattern of over 200 Ukrainian POW deaths since Russia's 2022 invasion, with abuses reported in detention centers. The circumstances highlight efforts to cover up this treatment, pointing to a systematic pattern of brutality under Russian custody.

