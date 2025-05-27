Left Menu

Unveiling Hidden Brutality: The Tragic Fate of Ukrainian POWs

Ukrainian soldier Serhii Hryhoriev's tragic death reveals the harsh realities faced by over 200 Ukrainian POWs who died since Russia's invasion. Despite initial reassurances of his wellbeing, Hryhoriev's death signifies prevailing abuse and neglect. Autopsies show signs of torture and poor conditions in Russian prisons, spotlighting international law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:04 IST
Unveiling Hidden Brutality: The Tragic Fate of Ukrainian POWs
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In the midst of war, Ukrainian soldier Serhii Hryhoriev constantly reassured his family with the phrase, "Everything will be all right." Even after his capture by Russian forces in 2022, his family's hope persisted.

However, Hryhoriev returned not alive, but in a body bag. A Russian death certificate said he died of a stroke. Yet a Ukrainian autopsy tells a different story—one of violence and medical neglect during his captivity.

Hryhoriev's case underscores an alarming pattern of over 200 Ukrainian POW deaths since Russia's 2022 invasion, with abuses reported in detention centers. The circumstances highlight efforts to cover up this treatment, pointing to a systematic pattern of brutality under Russian custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025