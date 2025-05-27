High-Ranking Maoist Surrenders: Unraveling the Decline of CPI (Maoist) in Odisha

A high-ranking member of the CPI (Maoist), Bijaya Punem, known also as Ajay, has turned himself in to Odisha Police, carrying a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on his head. The Chhattisgarh native's surrender took place in front of the Rayagada SP, complete with his weapon and ammunition, marking a significant development in the state's Maoist conflict.

According to police sources, Ajay's decision was driven by disillusionment with the CPI (Maoist)'s ideology, disrespectful treatment from leadership, and challenging living conditions, including scarcity of resources and communication barriers. Joining the organization in 2009, he quickly rose through the ranks, later becoming a key operative in the BGN division.

Ajay's surrender is part of a larger trend, as 647 Maoists have surrendered to Odisha Police since 2006, including 29 in the Rayagada district alone. This defection highlights increasing dissatisfaction within the ranks, posing potential challenges for the Maoist movement in maintaining its support base.

(With inputs from agencies.)