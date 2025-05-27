Rival Migrant Smugglers Clash Near Bosnian Asylum Camp

A violent confrontation erupted among rival migrant smugglers near an asylum camp in Bosnia, resulting in six people sustaining injuries, with five in critical condition, according to police reports issued on Tuesday. This incident occurred late Monday near Blazuj, a village located on the outskirts of Sarajevo, the country's capital.

Following the shooting, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute between smuggling groups from Afghanistan and Pakistan, authorities conducted a raid at the camp. Several individuals were apprehended as part of the operation. Notably, two of the injured parties remain in a life-threatening condition.

The dangerous Balkan land route continues to be a perilous path for migrants seeking access to Western Europe, often via illegal methods facilitated by human smugglers. Tensions frequently arise as these smugglers vie for control. The numbers moving through the region have decreased since the migration peak in 2015 and 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)