Unmasking Laundry Bear: Russian Hackers Behind Major Cyber Attacks

A previously unknown Russian hacking group, named Laundry Bear, has been identified as the force behind cyberattacks targeting the networks of the Dutch police, NATO, and several European countries last year. Dutch intelligence agencies revealed these findings in a statement on Tuesday, highlighting the group's likely support from the Russian state.

According to the Dutch General Intelligence Agency and the Military Agency, Laundry Bear has been operating covertly until it launched a hacking operation in September 2024, compromising confidential information of Dutch police officials. This attack was part of a broader international cyber threat posed by the group.

Additionally, Laundry Bear engaged in cyber-espionage against firms producing high-end technologies, aiming to circumvent Western sanctions hindering Russia's access to such innovations. The group sought intelligence on Western military equipment procurement and arms deliveries to Ukraine, reflecting ongoing cyber operations against Western governments since at least 2024.