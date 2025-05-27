Singapore Stands Firm With India Against Terrorism

Singapore has reaffirmed its stance against terrorism, expressing strong condemnation alongside solidarity with India. A high-level meeting took place between Singaporean minister Sim Ann and an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The delegation, representing multiple Indian political factions, underscored the need for a united front in the global battle against terrorism, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. In response, India initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist hideouts.

Both nations pledged to enhance bilateral cooperation, with Singapore offering support in multilateral platforms, including the UN and FATF. The talks aimed to address regional tensions, particularly with Pakistan, highlighting India's decisive stance against terrorism.

