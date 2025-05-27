Yoga for One Earth, One Health: Thousands Gather at Puducherry for Yoga Mahotsav

In a vivid celebration of India’s cultural and wellness heritage, the 25-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 was officially inaugurated on May 27, 2025, at Gandhi Thidal, Beach Road, Puducherry. The grand event was led by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 6,000 Yoga practitioners from diverse walks of life.

The event, titled Yoga Mahotsav, was organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, and formed part of a broader national initiative to amplify the transformative message of Yoga in the lead-up to the 11th edition of International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2025.

Honouring Puducherry’s Spiritual Legacy

Highlighting Puducherry’s connection with Indian spirituality, Shri Prataprao Jadhav said:

“Puducherry, the karmabhoomi of Maharishi Aurobindo, reflects the timeless values of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Yoga is not merely an exercise—it is a holistic science that connects body, mind, and soul.”

He added that the theme for this year’s celebration, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," encapsulates India’s message of universal wellness and planetary health.

The Minister acknowledged the instrumental role of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in taking Yoga to the global stage and credited his leadership for getting June 21 recognized as International Day of Yoga by the United Nations.

Puducherry’s Dignitaries Echo the Call for Wellness

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Thiru K. Kailashnathan, spoke of Yoga’s ancient roots and its relevance today:

“Yoga is India’s gift to the world. It balances mind and body and is increasingly being accepted globally across schools, workplaces, and defence establishments. This is a proud achievement made possible by our Prime Minister’s vision.”

Chief Minister Thiru N. Rangasamy emphasized Puducherry’s identity as a spiritual sanctuary:

“Our peaceful environment, beaches, and heritage centres make Puducherry a global destination for inner peace. Yoga strengthens the spirit of service, self-awareness, and harmony with nature—qualities that our land naturally inspires.”

Distinguished Participation and Demonstrations

The event was graced by several public representatives and dignitaries including:

Thiru. Embalam R. Selvam, Speaker, Puducherry Legislative Assembly

Thiru. K. Lakshminarayanan, Minister for Public Works

Thiru. S. Selvaganabathy, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)

Thiru. V. Vaithilingam, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha)

Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

A powerful live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) was led by instructors from MDNIY, under the guidance of Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, and Dr. Lakshmi Kandan, Assistant Professor (Yoga Therapy), MDNIY.

Ms. Monalisa Dash opened the ceremony with a warm welcome address, setting the tone for a day of unity, reflection, and revitalisation.

Digital Engagement: Yoga Sangam Portal Sees Surge

One of the standout developments during the event was the rapid increase in registrations on the Yoga Sangam Portal, accessible via https://yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam. The portal, which was launched during the 50-day countdown event in Nashik, has now crossed 12,000 registrations, showing a sharp rise in nationwide and global engagement.

Earlier Milestone Celebrations Leading to IDY 2025

The Puducherry celebration is part of a broader calendar of lead-up events to IDY 2025. Other major milestones include:

100-Day Countdown Event – Held on March 13, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

75-Day Countdown – Marked on April 7, 2025, at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

50-Day Celebration – Organised on May 2, 2025, in Nashik, Maharashtra

Each event has added momentum to the global Yoga movement, spreading awareness and encouraging holistic health practices at scale.

Signature Events for International Day of Yoga 2025

The Ministry of Ayush has announced 10 signature events to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga, making it the most inclusive and expansive Yoga celebration to date:

Yoga Sangam – Mass synchronized Yoga demonstrations at 1,00,000 locations Yoga Bandhan – Global knowledge-sharing and cultural exchange programs Yoga Parks – Establishment of dedicated Yoga Parks across urban and rural India Yoga Samavesh – Inclusive programs for Divyangjan, children, elderly, and underserved groups Yoga Prabhav – Nationwide impact assessment of Yoga on public health over the last decade Yoga Connect – A global online summit of Yoga experts and policymakers Harit Yoga – Eco-conscious events combining Yoga with tree-planting and cleanup drives Yoga Unplugged – Targeted youth engagement initiatives through creative sessions Yoga Maha Kumbh – Week-long Yoga festivals at 10 iconic Indian locations Samyoga – Integrating Yoga insights with modern medicine through research dissemination

A Movement Rooted in Wellness and National Identity

The 25-day countdown event in Puducherry exemplified India’s leadership in promoting Yoga as a tool for physical health, mental clarity, emotional balance, and global peace. As thousands gathered by the Bay of Bengal to perform asanas and meditate together, the atmosphere echoed the collective aspiration of the theme: One Earth, One Health.

With millions expected to participate globally on June 21, 2025, the stage is set for the most ambitious and spiritually enriching edition of International Day of Yoga yet.