Congress Calls for Immediate Aid to Farmers Amid Maharashtra Monsoon Crisis

Amid heavy rains wreaking havoc on crops in Maharashtra, the Congress party has urged the Mahayuti government to bypass bureaucratic hurdles and provide direct financial aid to farmers, citing damages. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP-led administration for its lack of prompt action against the backdrop of Mumbai's waterlogged challenges.

Sapkal pointed out the severe impact of the rains on the already distressed farmers, as harvest-ready crops were heavily damaged. He accused the government of turning its back on the farming community and demanded quick financial assistance without procedural delays.

Highlighting infrastructure failings, Sapkal claimed the recent monsoon revealed flaws in city planning, including inadequate drainage and improper execution of the underground metro project. With an urgent call for aid and systemic reform, the Congress emphasized the need for action over empty promises and surveys.

