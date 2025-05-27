Congress Calls for Immediate Aid to Farmers Amid Maharashtra Monsoon Crisis
The Congress in Maharashtra demands immediate financial relief for farmers affected by heavy rains, criticizing the BJP-led government for inadequate support. Party president Harshwardhan Sapkal highlighted the lack of urgent aid and infrastructure issues exposed by monsoon showers, urging government action to alleviate farmer distress and city waterlogging woes.
- Country:
- India
Amid heavy rains wreaking havoc on crops in Maharashtra, the Congress party has urged the Mahayuti government to bypass bureaucratic hurdles and provide direct financial aid to farmers, citing damages. State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP-led administration for its lack of prompt action against the backdrop of Mumbai's waterlogged challenges.
Sapkal pointed out the severe impact of the rains on the already distressed farmers, as harvest-ready crops were heavily damaged. He accused the government of turning its back on the farming community and demanded quick financial assistance without procedural delays.
Highlighting infrastructure failings, Sapkal claimed the recent monsoon revealed flaws in city planning, including inadequate drainage and improper execution of the underground metro project. With an urgent call for aid and systemic reform, the Congress emphasized the need for action over empty promises and surveys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Clarification on Potential Third-Party Mediation in Kashmir
Congress MP Tiwari: India, Not US, Should Lead Peace Talks with Pakistan
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm
Rajasthan Congress Questions US Intervention in Indo-Pak Ceasefire
Congress Demands Answers Over Pahalgam Attack and Diplomatic Stances