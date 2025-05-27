New Rules Impact PSU Employee Retirement Benefits
The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2025, stipulate that employees of public sector undertakings dismissed for misconduct may forfeit retirement benefits. The administrative ministry can review such decisions. Earlier, these benefits weren't forfeited post-absorption. The new rules extend to pensions and allowances, with specific exclusions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Public sector employees dismissed for misconduct could face forfeiture of their retirement benefits, the Centre announced through amended guidelines.
The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2025, stipulate that any dismissal or removal can be subject to a review by the respective administrative ministry.
These updates replace previous rules that protected retirement benefits even after dismissal for misconduct, extending changes to pensions, allowances, and clarifying exclusions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge Blocks DOJ's $3.2 Million Grant Cancellation to ABA Amidst First Amendment Concerns
SC says it will consider question of interim relief in pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
SC to consider on May 20 question of interim relief in pleas challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Actor Vijay's TVK Challenges Constitutional Validity of Waqf Amendment Act 2025
Supreme Court to Hear Crucial Waqf Act Amendment Case