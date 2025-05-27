Left Menu

New Rules Impact PSU Employee Retirement Benefits

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2025, stipulate that employees of public sector undertakings dismissed for misconduct may forfeit retirement benefits. The administrative ministry can review such decisions. Earlier, these benefits weren't forfeited post-absorption. The new rules extend to pensions and allowances, with specific exclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector employees dismissed for misconduct could face forfeiture of their retirement benefits, the Centre announced through amended guidelines.

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2025, stipulate that any dismissal or removal can be subject to a review by the respective administrative ministry.

These updates replace previous rules that protected retirement benefits even after dismissal for misconduct, extending changes to pensions, allowances, and clarifying exclusions.

