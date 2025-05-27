India's New Era in Document Registration: A Citizen-Centric Approach

The Indian government is taking steps to modernize the registration of documents affecting immovable property with the draft Registration Bill 2025. This draft, open for public feedback, seeks to replace the century-old Registration Act of 1908.

According to the Rural Development Ministry, the existing 1908 Act has been foundational to India's documentation system for over 100 years. However, with registered documents increasingly influencing public and private affairs, there's a pressing need for an updated, adaptable registration process.

Innovations in digital submissions and identity verifications have already been introduced in several states. The new bill aims to create a consistent legislative framework, ensuring both efficiency and security across the country. Public suggestions are being solicited until June 25 to shape this legislative evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)