Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Faces Turmoil: Speaker Enforces Order Amidst AAP Disruption Allegations

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has cautioned committee members against disruptive behavior in meetings following allegations against AAP leaders. Gupta emphasized the committee's authority despite recent legal amendments, advocating for respect towards the chairperson's directions to maintain decorum during proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:56 IST
Delhi Assembly Faces Turmoil: Speaker Enforces Order Amidst AAP Disruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions within the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta has taken a firm stance against disorderly conduct among committee members. In a recent letter to the Public Accounts Committee chairman, Ajay Mahawar, Gupta emphasized the need for decorum and compliance with the chairperson's directives during meetings.

This response follows Mahawar's complaints regarding alleged disruptions orchestrated by AAP members, including former Chief Minister Atishi, during a committee session. Mahawar accused these leaders of undermining the committee's authority over auditing processes and requested legal clarification before continuing proceedings.

Gupta clarified that the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 does not inhibit committee rights to audit public spending. He reiterated the chairperson's role in safeguarding order, insisting any defiance should be met with strict measures to preserve the integrity of the Assembly's operations.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025