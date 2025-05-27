Delhi Assembly Faces Turmoil: Speaker Enforces Order Amidst AAP Disruption Allegations

Amid rising tensions within the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta has taken a firm stance against disorderly conduct among committee members. In a recent letter to the Public Accounts Committee chairman, Ajay Mahawar, Gupta emphasized the need for decorum and compliance with the chairperson's directives during meetings.

This response follows Mahawar's complaints regarding alleged disruptions orchestrated by AAP members, including former Chief Minister Atishi, during a committee session. Mahawar accused these leaders of undermining the committee's authority over auditing processes and requested legal clarification before continuing proceedings.

Gupta clarified that the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 does not inhibit committee rights to audit public spending. He reiterated the chairperson's role in safeguarding order, insisting any defiance should be met with strict measures to preserve the integrity of the Assembly's operations.