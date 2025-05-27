Delhi's New Disaster Preparedness Plan: Building an Incident Response System
The Delhi government is devising an Incident Response System to enhance disaster management. Plans also include establishing a State Disaster Response Force to assist in rescue efforts. These initiatives aim to improve coordination and response during disasters, addressing vulnerabilities of the national capital.
The Delhi government is set to launch a comprehensive 'Incident Response System' to boost disaster management, officials announced Tuesday. The new system aims to enhance preparedness and coordination among various departments during emergencies.
Senior officials revealed that the proposal includes a network of nodal officers who will spearhead response efforts, ensuring efficient evacuation and the provision of essential services like food and health care to those affected by disasters. This initiative, they said, would prevent lapses in coordination witnessed during past emergencies.
Delhi, prone to natural calamities such as earthquakes and floods, highlighted by the Yamuna river reaching record levels in 2023, requires robust mechanisms. In addition to the Incident Response System, plans to establish a State Disaster Response Force similar to the National Disaster Response Force are underway, all pending approval by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
