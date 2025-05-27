Left Menu

Congo's Economic Strain amidst Rebel Conflict

Congo faces increased military costs and decreased tax revenue due to the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels' offensive. The issue has prompted a revised budget reflecting decreased spending and increased army salaries, incurring financial strain. Discussions are ongoing as the budget awaits parliamentary debate and approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:33 IST
Congo's Economic Strain amidst Rebel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is wrestling with escalating military expenses and plummeting tax revenues due to an offensive mounted by Rwandan-supported M23 rebels, as revealed in a revised wartime budget presented to lawmakers.

The International Monetary Fund highlighted the strain on Congo's public finances, attributing it to the closure of revenue offices in rebel-occupied areas and increased security spending. President Felix Tshisekedi's cabinet has approved the revised budget, which is now set for parliamentary discussions and voting.

The proposed budget includes a slight reduction in expenditures to $17.2 billion and reflects a drop in tax revenue to 12.5% of GDP. Despite doubled salaries aimed at boosting military morale, funding shortages persist in vital supplies. The conflict has brought to light systemic issues within Congo's military and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025