CBI Takes Over High-Profile Suicide Case: Political Tensions Rise
The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the alleged suicide of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi, following concerns about the initial investigation. The Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the case transfer, highlighting potential misconduct by authorities. Family members claim workplace harassment, fueling political tensions in the state.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now taken charge of the investigation into the death of Vimal Negi, the chief engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The decision, announced on Tuesday, follows closely on the heels of the Himachal Pradesh High Court's directive to transfer the case, amid growing concerns about the conduct of the initial probe.
Negi, who went missing on March 10, was found dead on March 18 in Bilaspur district under suspicious circumstances. His demise has stirred considerable controversy, with his family alleging workplace harassment by his superiors. The case, which initially lay with the Shimla police, had ignited a political furore in Himachal Pradesh, with the BJP accusing the ruling Congress government of trying to cover up the matter.
The High Court bench, presided over by Justice Ajay Goyal, mentioned serious concerns raised by the Director General of Police regarding the investigation's integrity. The court's order mandates that the CBI conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, excluding any officers from the Himachal Pradesh Cadre, to ensure transparency and justice.
