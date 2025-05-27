Supreme Court Declines Appeal on Controversial Gender T-Shirt

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a student's appeal concerning a Massachusetts public school's decision to prohibit him from wearing a controversial T-shirt. The shirt, which read 'There are only two genders,' raised concerns about its impact on transgender and other students, according to the school.

Despite the student's legal challenge, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ban as a reasonable restriction, citing the potential for significant disruption to the school environment. The case references a 1969 Supreme Court precedent allowing schools to restrict speech that may materially disrupt the educational process.

This decision comes amidst heightened debates on transgender rights, including former President Donald Trump's firm stance on recognizing only two sexes. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on another major case involving transgender rights, providing further context to this ongoing cultural and legal tension.