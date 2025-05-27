Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Apache Tribe's Appeal to Halt Arizona Copper Mine

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a Native American group's appeal to block the construction of one of the world's largest copper mines on land deemed sacred by the Apache tribe. The land swap, supported by previous administrations, faces legal challenges rooted in religious and cultural rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to hear an appeal from Apache Stronghold, a Native American advocacy group, aiming to prevent the construction of a massive copper mine in Arizona. The mine, a joint project by Rio Tinto and BHP, would sit on land considered sacred by the Apache tribe.

The federal government had previously approved a land swap for the project during the Obama administration, with conditions that were satisfied in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency. Critics argue that the mine violates religious freedoms and an 1852 treaty protecting Apache land.

Despite setbacks, such as a temporary block on administrative actions pending the Supreme Court's decision, the mine's development continues to advance. Legal challenges persist as the controversy highlights the tension between economic interests and indigenous rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

