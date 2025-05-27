Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Europe Greenlights Long-Range Strikes

Russian officials expressed concerns over comments by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggesting permission for long-range Ukrainian strikes had been secretly granted by Europe. Despite initial restrictions, Europe now reportedly allows Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia. The decision raises fears of escalating the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:19 IST
Tensions Rise as Europe Greenlights Long-Range Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions escalated as Russian authorities scrutinized statements from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicating that Europe had quietly permitted long-range Ukrainian strikes. This revelation suggests a longstanding, secretive decision to enhance Ukraine's military capabilities.

Chancellor Merz's comments initially hinted at no range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine by various Western nations, conflicting with previous restrictions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the lack of clarity and suggested European leaders had covertly backed Ukraine's military advancement.

The potential for escalation looms large. Recent actions, including Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russian targets, underscore the delicate balance of power in the region. The controversy underscores the growing complexity of international relations surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

