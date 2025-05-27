Justice Delivered: Landmark Appointments for 1984 Riot Victims
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a landmark move for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, distributing 125 appointment letters to affected families, affirming the start of justice under PM Modi's leadership. Gupta emphasized restoring dignity and identity, with plans to aid unrecognized COVID-19 affected families and Kashmiri migrants.
On Tuesday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a pivotal step toward dispensing justice to the families of those affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by distributing appointment letters. Gupta underscored this as a significant move initiated post-Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ascension to power.
In a poignant statement, she remarked that while the tumultuous history of the riots is unforgettable, the distribution of these letters restores dignity and identity to numerous grieving families. Gupta criticized previous administrations for decades of neglect toward the victims' plight.
Emphasizing action, Gupta disclosed initiatives to support unrecognized COVID-19 victims and aid Kashmiri migrants, alongside honoring unsung heroes of India's Emergency period. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the decision as historic, asserting that justice, though delayed, has indeed arrived.
(With inputs from agencies.)
