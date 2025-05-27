Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Landmark Appointments for 1984 Riot Victims

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a landmark move for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, distributing 125 appointment letters to affected families, affirming the start of justice under PM Modi's leadership. Gupta emphasized restoring dignity and identity, with plans to aid unrecognized COVID-19 affected families and Kashmiri migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:36 IST
Justice Delivered: Landmark Appointments for 1984 Riot Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a pivotal step toward dispensing justice to the families of those affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by distributing appointment letters. Gupta underscored this as a significant move initiated post-Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ascension to power.

In a poignant statement, she remarked that while the tumultuous history of the riots is unforgettable, the distribution of these letters restores dignity and identity to numerous grieving families. Gupta criticized previous administrations for decades of neglect toward the victims' plight.

Emphasizing action, Gupta disclosed initiatives to support unrecognized COVID-19 victims and aid Kashmiri migrants, alongside honoring unsung heroes of India's Emergency period. Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the decision as historic, asserting that justice, though delayed, has indeed arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025